IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians will stay in my heart forever, says Hardik Pandya after being released by the franchise

After Mumbai Indians released Hardik Pandya ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022, the all-rounder has stated that the franchise will stay in his heart forever. In a video posted on his Instagram account, Hardik further added that he will always cherish all the memories he had with the franchise.
Mumbai Indians on Tuesday announced their IPL retention list ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022, and Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard were retained by the franchise. However, the Mumbai-based franchise released one of their best all-rounders, Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2022.
Hardik made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2015 IPL, and since then he was part of the champion squad, who won the titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. The Indian all-rounder did not have a great time in the 14th edition of the IPL and failed to impress everyone. Hardik scored 1467 runs and scalped 42 wickets from 92 matches for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league.
Meanwhile, Hardik shared a video on his Instagram account thanking the franchise for all the good memories.
“I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life,” the all-rounder wrote as he shared the video.
"The friendships I’ve made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever, ” he added.
