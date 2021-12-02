IPL 2022 | KKR played a vital role for me in wearing the India jersey, says Venkatesh Iyer

Today at 12:16 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has said that the franchise played a big role in him representing the country at international level and provided immense support. He revealed that playing at Eden Gardens in front of a packed crowd is always special and he is looking forward to it.
Team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have retained Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine for the upcoming season. Iyer, in his first season, emerged as the new sensation for the team as he started playing as an opener for the team in UAE leg.
He scored 370 runs in 10 matches and impressed everyone with his batting skills. Then he went on to make his international debut in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. Reflecting on his journey with KKR, Iyer said that the franchise played a vital role in him making his T20I debut against New Zealand.
"I am really happy to be back, KKR is the franchise that gave me my big break and introduced me to the world of cricket. I am extremely grateful to KKR management for putting their faith in me. I feel at home being a part of KKR, the franchise has played a very vital role in me adorning the blues. I am looking forward to playing at Eden gardens, it's always special to be there and to play in front of a packed crowd," said Venkatesh Iyer as per an official KKR release
It is also speculated that the team management is looking at Venkatesh Iyer as Hardik Pandya’s replacement with his all-around skills. Iyer can play an aggressive brand of cricket and bowls medium pace as well.
Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy who picked 18 wickets in 17 matches has also thanked franchise for their immense support and retaining his for the upcoming season
"It feels great to be a part of KKR again, the administration has been very supportive and they are a great bunch of people. I am really excited this time as we will be playing at Eden Gardens with all our fans supporting us and I hope that we will make them proud," he opined.
