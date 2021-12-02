IPL 2022 | It'll be our endeavour to go and try after Faf du Plessis in the mega auction, reveals CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed that the team management hasn’t entirely ruled out bringing back Faf du Plessis saying it’s their endeavor to try and go after him in the mega auctions ahead of IPL 2022. Du Plessis was the second-highest run-scorer in 2021 with 633 runs in 16 matches.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with two new teams and a mega auction ahead of the tournament which will change the core of the teams. Teams finalised their retention on Tuesday by submitting their retention list. Defending champions, Chennai Super Kings(CSK) have retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. A notable surprise in this retention list was the omission of Faf du Plessis.

Du Plessis has been an integral part of the franchise and has contributed significantly with the bat. He scored 633 runs in 16 matches of the 2021 season being the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. In the previous edition, he was the highest run-getter for the team with 449 runs in 13 matches.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed that the team will try and go for Du Plessis in the auction.

"We look forward to getting them back. For example, Faf has been a team man who has taken us to the finals of two important seasons. It will be our endeavor to go and try for him. But it's not in our hands," Viswanathan said in a video posted by the Chennai Super Kings.

"We wish them all the very best wherever they are. We look forward to having a very good 2022."

Viswanathan was hopeful to get Chidambaram Stadium to its full use in the 2022 edition.

"Chennai has been a very lucky ground for us, we had a good home advantage. That is because of the support we get from the CSK fans who throng to the stadium. I hope that this year, we get the entire MA Chidambaram Stadium for our use," he stated.

Jadeja was the first retention choice of the franchise and Dhoni was the second in spite of his struggle in batting the last couple of seasons. Reflecting on his retention, Viswanathan said that Dhoni controls the teams and plays a major role for them. He also mentioned that his experience is beneficial for the team.

"Thala has been the mainstay of CSK. He has been a captain who has delivered for us. He gets the best out of the team every time he plays. As far as we are concerned, Thala plays a major role because he controls the team, and the team is benefitted from his experience. Nobody can doubt his skills as a captain," he concluded.