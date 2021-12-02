IPL 2022 | Glenn Maxwell will be the likely heir to Virat Kohli, opines Daniel Vettori

Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori has opined that leadership of the Royal Challengers Bangalore will go to Glenn Maxwell and he will lead the team next as Virat Kohli stepped down from the role. Vettori also believes that Kohli must have thought it through to give captaincy to Maxwell.

IPL 2022 will see new alliances between players and franchises as there will be a mega auction ahead of the season. Teams have finalised the players they want to retain and will try to build their squad around these core players. Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

Virat Kohli has stepped down from the captaincy this year and the franchise will be looking forward to the appointment of a new captain for the upcoming season. They have a choice to give responsibility to Glenn Maxwell or pick their leader from the retention. Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori has opined that Glenn Maxwell will be the next captain for the team.

"He will be the likely heir to Kohli. He produced the goods last year and he was an exceptional player for them. He has the experience of captaining the Melbourne Stars. We talked about most teams wanting to find a captain when they retain players," Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo.

"I think it has happened too often that teams have to figure out a way, know whom to find in the auction, which can cloud your thinking at times. So I do believe that Maxwell will be named captain. It could be just for one season… to see how it goes but it’s a pretty good stop-gap measure built for the future."

Maxwell rediscovered his form this season scoring 513 runs in 15 matches and scoring a huge share of runs for the team. Vettori also opined that Kohli has a huge say in this decision.

"I think that there is a reward for performance. I’m sure Kohli had a huge say in this. He wanted to set the way to allow someone that he didn’t really interact with to come in and lead the team. So I can see Kohli and Maxwell being in good spirits. They have been aggressive on the field and have similar demeanors. I believe that it would have played a part. We can speculate a little but it seems like the likely scenario," he concluded.