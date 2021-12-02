IND vs NZ | Wriddhiman Saha is completely fit, playing XI for Mumbai Test will depend on weather conditions, says Virat Kohli

Today at 3:08 PM
Ahead of the second Test match between India and New Zealand on Friday in Mumbai, Virat Kohli has confirmed that Wriddhiman Saha is completely fit and has recovered from the neck stiff issue. Kohli further added that the team combination for Mumbai Test will be based on weather conditions.
The first Test match of the two-match series between India and New Zealand in Kanpur ended in a tense draw, and both teams will be eyeing a series victory with a win in the second fixture in Mumbai. India captain, Virat Kohli, who opted out of the three-match T20I series, and first Test in Kanpur, has joined the squad and will lead the team in the second Test match which begins on Friday, December 3 at Wankhede stadium.
However, the availability of Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test match was uncertain after as the wicket-keeper batsman suffered from a stiff neck throughout the series opener in Kanpur. KS Bharat, who earned his maiden national call-up took over the wicket-keeping role during India's bowling innings in the first fixture.
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has revealed that Saha is completely fit, and has recovered from the stiff neck niggle. The India captain also reckoned that the playing XI for the Mumbai Test will be based on the weather and pitch conditions.
"Wriddhiman Saha is now fit and he has recovered from his neck niggle. We will discuss the combination in a bit based on weather and pitch conditions," said Kohli in the pre-match virtual press conference on Thursday.
