IND vs NZ | Wriddhiman Saha is completely fit, playing XI for Mumbai Test will depend on weather conditions, says Virat Kohli

The first Test match of the two-match series between India and New Zealand in Kanpur ended in a tense draw, and both teams will be eyeing a series victory with a win in the second fixture in Mumbai. India captain, Virat Kohli, who opted out of the three-match T20I series, and first Test in Kanpur, has joined the squad and will lead the team in the second Test match which begins on Friday, December 3 at Wankhede stadium.