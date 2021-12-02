IND vs NZ | Shreyas Iyer played brillantly, but we have more information on him now, says Tim Southee

Tim Southee has stated that Shreyas Iyer played brilliantly in the first Test match, but his team have more information on the batsman after the series opener. Iyer scripted history in Kanpur as he became the first Indian to score a hundred and follow it up with a fifty on the debut Test match.

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the second Test match, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 3 at Wankhede Stadium. After the first Test match ended in a draw, both the teams will look forward to winning the fixture to seal the series. The Indian spinner stole the show with the ball, whereas debutant Shreyas Iyer shined with the bat. Iyer, who made his Test debut in the Kanpur Test notched up scores of 105 and 65, and was adjudged Man of the Match. The middle-order batsman also became the first Indian to score a hundred and a half-century in the debut Test match.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson bowled really well, and scalped 8 and 6 wickets respectively in the first Test match. Meanwhile, Southee has stated that Iyer played brilliantly in the Kanpur Test, but the Black Caps have more information on him now.

"He played exceptionally well, the way he played on his debut and with that confidence, it was brilliant. I guess we have a little more information on him now. It is not that easy to target with a short ball on such slow surfaces. We will look at our plans, although he scored some runs, India has a quality lineup.," Tim Southee said on the eve of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.

India will have a selection headache going into the second Test as someone will have to make way for captain Virat Kohli who will be joining the squad for the Mumbai Test. The wicket at Wankhede is wrapped under covers due to rain.

Southee stated that the final decision regarding team combination will be taken by captain Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead.

"I guess the wickets has been under the covers, hopefully, Gary and Kane can have a look at this wicket this afternoon. We were not expecting rain but this is something we need to adapt to it."

"Those are decisions which Kane Williamson and Gary Stead have to make in the next 24 hours. We have not been able to train because of the weather, they will have a look at the wicket this afternoon and then a decision can be made but we are yet to take a look at the wicket," he concluded.