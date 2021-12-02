IND vs NZ | India should open with Cheteshwar Pujara in Mumbai Test, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has suggested that Cheteshwar Pujara can replace Mayank Agarwal as an opener in the second Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai, and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane can bat at No.3. Laxman further added that he is hopeful of Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in the playing XI for the Mumbai Test.

The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand ended in a draw, and both teams will be looking forward to clinching victory in the second fixture to seal the series. In the Kanpur Test, Shreyas Iyer impressed everyone on his Test debut as he became the first Indian to score a hundred and follow it up with a fifty. The Indian spinners also displayed a brilliant blowing performance in the series opener. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara failed to perform and continued their poor run in Test cricket.

India captain, Virat Kohli will return to the squad for the second Test and will lead the side in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Team India management is currently facing a selection dilemma ahead of the series decider. After the first Test match, experts and fans had opined that the exclusion of Iyer from India's playing XI is impossible. However, someone from the squad will have to make a way for the Indian captain in the Mumbai Test.

India opener, Mayank Agarwal has been out of form for a while in the longest format of the game, and has scored only 210 runs at a meager average of 17.50 in the last two years. Also, he returned with scores of 13 and 17 in the Kanpur Test.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has suggested two changes in the batting lineup for the second Test saying that Pujara can open the innings in place of Mayank Agarwal, whereas Rahane can bat at No.3. Notably, Pujara has opened five times in his Test career scoring 348 runs in six innings.

“I believe that Mayank Agarwal in both the innings gave an underwhelming performance and was uncomfortable at the crease. Cheteshwar Pujara has the ability to open, he has opened the innings previously. The number 3 position can be filled by Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli can come at number 4,” he stated on a Star Sports show.

Laxman also reckoned that he is hopeful of Shreyas Iyer's inclusion in the playing XI for the second Test match.

“Shreyas can come in at number 5 because how can you ignore his performance. So, I think it's a tough call that Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli have to take. I hope that they take the right decision and don't ignore the performance of Shreyas Iyer,” said Laxman.

The second Test match between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 3 in Mumbai.