Ashes 2021-22 | Chris Woakes urges players to leave aside pre-Ashes scandals off the field

Today at 3:32 PM
Ahead of the coveted Ashes series 2021-2022, Chris Woakes has urged the players to keep aside the pre-Ashes scandals, and reckoned that cricket is played at its best when skills do the talking. The England speedster further added that the series will be a hard-fought series and good to watch
The Ashes is scheduled to start from December 8 in Brisbane, and both Australia and England are dealing with sexting scandals and racism respectively that have affected the mindset of the players ahead of the five-match series. Claims of institutional racism in England County Cricket Club have caused turmoil in English cricket.
For Australia, Tim Paine resigned from the Test captaincy over a sexting scandal in 2017 which surfaced in November. Paine has now taken an indefinite break from the sport for his mental well-being.
Reflecting on the situation, England pacer Chris Woakes requested the players to keep aside the off-field scandals aside. The England pacer further added that cricket is played at its best when skills do the talking.
"I think what's happened in both camps, a lot of the issues are personal and cricket is played best when that sort of stuff is left to the side and we let the skills do the talking, which I'm sure will happen," he told journalists in Brisbane.
"Whatever goes on the field, goes on the field, and the Ashes raises that rivalry," he added. But in my experience, playing in three Ashes series, it's not overstepped the line once when I've been around. I don't see it being any different. I'm sure the cricket will be hard-fought, as it always is, and will be good to watch."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.