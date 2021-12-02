Ashes 2021-22 | Alex Carey set to to make his Test debut in the Gabba Test

Today at 11:11 AM
Alex Carey has been included in the Australia squad as wicketkeeper in place of Tim Paine for the first two Tests in the Ashes and will make his Test debut at the Gabba against England. Carey will become the 461st Test player for Australia after representing the country in 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is.
Ashes 2021-22 is set to begin from December 8 with the first Test in Brisbane. Tim Paine stepped down from captaincy last month and took an indefinite break from the sport a few days later. Pat Cummins has become the new captain of the Australia Test team and the 15-member squad for the first two Tests of Ashes is selected.
"I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It's an exciting build-up for what is a huge series ahead. My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes. This is also for my dad who has been my coach, mentor and mate, my mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me. I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud,’ he stated.
Carey managed to score 153 runs in the eight innings of Sheffield Shield averaging 21.85. However, he regained his form with a knock of 101 against Queensland in the One-Day Cup match at the end of last month.
Chairman of selectors George Bailey said that Carey will bring many strengths into the team.
"Alex has been a regular member of the national side in white-ball cricket, particularly in the one-day game. He is an excellent cricketer and a fine individual who will bring many great strengths to the team. He will be a very deserved holder of baggy green cap number 461,” Bailey said.
Australia squad for first two Tests: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
