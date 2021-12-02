Ashes 2021-22 | Alex Carey set to to make his Test debut in the Gabba Test

"I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It's an exciting build-up for what is a huge series ahead. My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes. This is also for my dad who has been my coach, mentor and mate, my mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me. I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud,’ he stated.