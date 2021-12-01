WATCH | Lasith Embuldeniya's peach delivey cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite

Today at 5:22 PM
Lasith Embuldeniya dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite with an absolute peach of a delivery spinning from outside the leg stump. Brathwaite leaned forward to defend the ball, but he was beaten all hands up, and the ball spun sharply to hit the stumps to dismiss the batsman, who scored 72 runs.
Sri Lanka have locked horns with West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series after winning the first fixture by 187 runs. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored a total of 204 courtesy of a knock from Pathum Nissanka of 73 runs. In reply, West Indies took a lead of 49 runs after scoring 253 runs in the first innings. West Indies skipper, Kraigg Braithwaite was the high scorer for his side as he notched up 72 runs before he fell to a brilliant delivery from Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya.
During the 72nd over of the West Indies batting innings, the left-arm spinner, Lasith Embuldeniya was bowling over the wicket and bowled a delivery outside the leg stump, and Brathwaite, who was batting at 72, lunged forward to defend the ball. But the delivery spun sharply past the right-hander's bat, and shattered the stumps to dismiss the West Indies skipper.
How good was that? pic.twitter.com/9RJfIxXEXF— Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) December 1, 2021
