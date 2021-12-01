WATCH | Lasith Embuldeniya's peach delivey cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite

Sri Lanka have locked horns with West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series after winning the first fixture by 187 runs. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored a total of 204 courtesy of a knock from Pathum Nissanka of 73 runs. In reply, West Indies took a lead of 49 runs after scoring 253 runs in the first innings. West Indies skipper, Kraigg Braithwaite was the high scorer for his side as he notched up 72 runs before he fell to a brilliant delivery from Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya.