Reports| Participation of Shardul Thakur in the India A tour to South Africa on hold

As per a report in the Indian Express, BCCI has informed Shardul Thakur that his participation in India A tour to South Africa is on hold at the moment with the fear of the new Covid variant. The pacer will join the senior team camp which will tour South Africa for a series from December 17.

India A team is touring South Africa for three unofficial Test, three ODI matches, and four T20s. The senior team is also scheduled to tour the country for a three match Test series starting from December 17. There is a surge in the cases of a new Covid variant named Omicron in the country and the ‘A’ tour was in doubt with the situation. However, in spite of global fear of the new variant, BCCI decided to continue the tour after discussing things with Cricket South Africa (CSA).

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the tour will go on as per schedule and the board is monitoring the situation continuously.

“The India A games will be played as per schedule at the moment. The players are in a bio-bubble and we have been constantly monitoring the situation, while maintaining regular contact with Cricket South Africa (CSA). The matches will be played behind closed doors, but as of now, they will be held as per the itinerary. Even the Indian government hasn’t sent any advisory (to us), so the India A tour is on at the moment,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told The Indian Express.

Some reports suggested that Shardul Thakur was supposed to play the last four-day match against South Africa of the tour from December 6 and was scheduled to serve his three day quarantine period before joining India ‘A’ in the bubble. Team management wanted him to have some match practice before going into South Africa series with the senior squad.

However, a report by Indian Express reveals that BCCI has informed Shardul Thakur that his participation in the series has been put on hold and he will be joining the senior team camp for their series. The reason behind this is that the board doesn't want to take a chance as the cases of the new Omicron variant in the country are increasing.

The senior squad is currently playing a Test match series at home against New Zealand and will tour South Africa for the series starting from December 17 for three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is. The team is tentatively scheduled to depart by December 8 or 9.