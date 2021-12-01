IPL 2022 | Reports - Yuzvendra Chahal not retained by RCB due to financials

Today at 1:51 PM
Times of India reporter K Shriniwas Rao has revealed that Royal Challengers Bangalore were not able to retain Yuzvendra Chahal as he could not agree with the financial deal franchise was offering him. RCB retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022.
IPL teams have started building their core through retention and will also look forward to the mega auction ahead of the next season for doing so. Franchises confirmed their final list of players they are going to retain for the next season on Tuesday and Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj. The retention of Siraj was a surprising move from the team looking forward to clinch their maiden IPL title. Also, they dropped their purple cap holder Harshal Patel and frontline spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the retention list. Chahal picked 18 wickets from 15 matches in IPL 2021 with an economy of 7.05 for RCB.
A Times of India reporter K Shriniwas Rao revealed that Chahal could not agree with the financial deal RCB were offering him and so he was not retained taking on social media.
RCB: VK, Siraj, Maxwell (Yuzi and RCB couldn’t sort out financials)— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) November 29, 2021
He also revealed that Mumbai Indians were considering Hardik Pandya for retention but his bowling was an issue.
Yuzvendra Chahal will be a hot commodity going into the auction as he has been bowling pretty well for his franchise. Also, leg-spinners are a wicket taking option in the limited format and so that also works in his favour.
