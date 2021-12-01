IPL 2022 | Reports - Yuzvendra Chahal not retained by RCB due to financials

IPL teams have started building their core through retention and will also look forward to the mega auction ahead of the next season for doing so. Franchises confirmed their final list of players they are going to retain for the next season on Tuesday and Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj. The retention of Siraj was a surprising move from the team looking forward to clinch their maiden IPL title. Also, they dropped their purple cap holder Harshal Patel and frontline spinner Yuzvendra Chahal from the retention list. Chahal picked 18 wickets from 15 matches in IPL 2021 with an economy of 7.05 for RCB.