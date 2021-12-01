IND vs SA| The tour is on as of now, we have time to decide, reveals Sourav Ganguly

India are scheduled to tour South Africa for a three match Test series and as many ODIs along with four T20I matches. Team India are scheduled to depart on December 8 or 9. However, concerns have been raised over the series due to the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant named Omicron in the country. The South African foreign ministry has promised India a fully secure bio-bubble environment and ensured that all the protocols for the health and safety of players will be taken care of.