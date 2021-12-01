IND vs NZ | Ishant Sharma needs couple of Tests to get his rhythm back, says Paras Mhambrey

New Zealand pacers had a great time with the ball in the first Test match as they bagged 14 wickets, whereas the Indian seamers did not receive much assistance from the Kanpur pitch and ended up with two wickets. India’s experienced speedster, Ishant Sharma did not clinch any wickets, and his poor performance in the first Test was widely criticized after the match. The pacer did not feature in the second half of the IPL in UAE, and was not included in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. Notably, Ishant, in his last four Tests, has picked only eight wickets.