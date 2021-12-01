IND vs NZ | Ishant Sharma needs couple of Tests to get his rhythm back, says Paras Mhambrey

Today at 2:17 PM
Ahead of the second Test match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has stated that Ishant Sharma needs a couple of matches to get his rhythm back in the longer format of the game. He further added that the lack of game time has affected the performance of the pacer.
India and New Zealand locked horns in the first Test of the two-match series, and unfortunately, the thrilling fixture ended in a draw in Kanpur. The brilliant batting resistance from the New Zealand lower-order batsmen helped their side to draw the first fixture of the two-match series. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Friday, December 3 in Mumbai, and India will be looking forward to winning the match to seal the series.
New Zealand pacers had a great time with the ball in the first Test match as they bagged 14 wickets, whereas the Indian seamers did not receive much assistance from the Kanpur pitch and ended up with two wickets. India’s experienced speedster, Ishant Sharma did not clinch any wickets, and his poor performance in the first Test was widely criticized after the match. The pacer did not feature in the second half of the IPL in UAE, and was not included in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021. Notably, Ishant, in his last four Tests, has picked only eight wickets.
Meanwhile, India bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey has stated that the lack of game time in the past has affected Ishant’s bowling performance, and the speedster needs a couple of matches to get back his rhythm.
“Ishant hasn’t unfortunately played much Test cricket for a long time and didn’t play in IPL or T20 World Cup (and) that does make a difference,” Mhambrey told PTI.
“We are working on his rhythm and we are aware of it. I am sure he needs a couple of games to get that rhythm going. He will be back for sure,” Mhambrey said.
Ishant Sharma has so far featured in 105 Tests for India, and has 311 wickets to his name. Mhambrey reckoned that the speedster’s presence in the dressing room will benefit the young pacers in Team India.
“He has got enough experience under his belt and it makes a huge difference to have him in the dressing room,” Mhambrey added.
“With the experience that he has and any opportunity for some other bowlers to spend time with him and understand the nuances of fast bowling, is of great help,” Mhambrey said.
