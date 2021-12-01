IND vs NZ| Even a tail-ender can get 50 once in 15-20 innings, Dodda Ganesh takes a dig at Ajinkya Rahane

Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh, talking on social media, has slammed Ajinkya Rahane for his disappointing form in Test cricket saying that even a tail-ender can get 50 once in 15-20 innings. Rahane managed scores of 35 and 4 in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand.

The first Test of the two match Test series between India and New Zealand ended in a tense draw. The match was a brilliant display of quality cricket. However, the form of senior batsman and captain Ajinkya Rahane is an issue of concern for the team. Rahane was captaining the team in the Test and managed to produce scores of 35 and 4 with the bat.

Several former cricketers and commentators have criticized Rahane for his disappointing run of form in Test cricket. Dodda Ganesh is the new name to join the bandwagon.

Even a tail ender can get a 50 once in 15-20 innings. Enough is enough 🙏🏻 https://t.co/a75WW2qsvY — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) November 29, 2021

India head coach Rahul Dravid had backed Rahane saying he is a quality player and can turn things around.

"Rahane is a quality player, he has done well in past, it's just a matter of time, he would turn things around and he knows that as well. So don't get worried, of course, you would like more runs from him,” he said in the post-match press conference.

With the second Test to be played in Mumbai it will be an interesting choice for Virat Kohli whether he will choose to play Rahane or drop him because of his form. The second Test is scheduled to begin on December 3.