IND vs NZ | Axar Patel is in the shadows of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, says Craig McMillan

Former New Zealand cricketer, Craig McMillan has stated that since India does not play three spinners in overseas conditions, Axar Patel is in the shadows of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. McMillan further added that the left-arm spinner’s record in the longest format of the game is phenomenal.

The first Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur ended in a draw after a brilliant rear-guard partnership between debutant Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel for New Zealand's final wicket on Day 5.

While, Indian spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja starred for the hosts on Day 5, it was Axar Patel, who troubled the New Zealand batsmen in the first innings to put India in a commanding position in the game. Axar claimed his fourth five-wicket haul during the first innings and scalped another wicket in the second innings for India.

Meanwhile, Craig McMillan has stated that Axar remains in the shadows of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin as Team India does not play three spinners in overseas conditions. The former New Zealand cricketer further added that despite having a phenomenal record in Test cricket, Axar is one of the cricketers who doesn’t get talked about a lot.

"Axar Patel is one of those guys that doesn’t get talked about a lot but his record is phenomenal. Let’s face it, in many ways he is in the shadows of Jadeja and Ashwin because generally when India travel overseas, they don’t play three spinners," McMillan said on cricket.com.

"So he is the guy that is left out and the other two play. But as soon as you’re in home conditions and need three spinners, he is the key in this Indian attack. He should be talked in the same breath as the other two in terms of his performances," he added.

Craig McMillan, who featured in 55 Tests, 197 ODIs, and 8 T20Is for New Zealand, heaped praise on Axar’s bowling performance in the Kanpur Test. He further reckoned that Axar was the key in India taking the first-innings lead.

"The five or six wickets he got were top class and crucial. At times, Ashwin and Jadeja were struggling a bit and weren’t getting the turn they were looking for. But Axar Patel… he is a star. He stood up when India needed him and he was the key in India taking that first-innings lead," said McMillan.