IND vs NZ| Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are not small children for someone to come and pat their back, says Salman Butt

Rahane has suffered a significant dip in his form and as a result his career average has dropped down below 40 which is a rare instance. Pujara has been scoring fifties once a while but he has not played a big knock for a few matches now. He has an average of 28.61 in 23 Tests since the 2018-19 tour of Australia. Commenting on the form of two senior batsmen, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has opined that both of them should be able to deal with their form on their own with the amount of experience they have playing international cricket