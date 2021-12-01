ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin retain spots, Shreyas Iyer enters batting chart

Today at 10:02 PM
India cricketers, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin have retained their spots in the Test rankings as per the rankings updated on Wednesday, December 1. Whereas, Shreyas Iyer, who played his debut Test match, and notched up scores 105 and 65, entered the rankings in 74th position.
India's trusted batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are placed in fifth and sixth positions respectively, and have retained their spots in the latest ICC Test Player ranking released on Wednesday. Whereas, R Ashwin, who bagged six wickets in the first Test match against New Zealand, and surpassed Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets, held on to the second spot in Test rankings on the bowlers' charts. Ashwin is also the third-ranked all-rounder and 79th among batters.
Shreyas Iyer's knocks of 105 and 65 on his debut Test match for India have helped him to enter the batting rankings in 74th position, whereas Shubhman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha earned the 66th and 99th spots respectively.
Ravindra Jadeja, who scalped four wickets in the second innings against New Zealand in Kanpur, moved two places up to 19th in the bowler's chart, and is also up one place to second among the top all-rounders in Test cricket.
New Zealand's Tom Latham, who scored 95 and 52 against India in the first Test, moved up to the 9th spot in the batsman's rankings. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is ninth among bowlers, after clinching six wickets in the Kanpur Test. Tim Southee is placed third on the bowler's rankings after his eight-wicket match haul in the same fixture.
Notably, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi has made it to the top five of the Test Player Rankings for the first time in his career after his stellar performances with the ball against Bangaldesh.
Afridi, Jamieson, Latham and Karunaratne on the charge 👊— ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2021
All the latest changes in the @MRFWorldwide Test player rankings 👉 https://t.co/sBZWT92hhH pic.twitter.com/4dHZoUV67z
