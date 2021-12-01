ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin retain spots, Shreyas Iyer enters batting chart

India's trusted batsmen, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are placed in fifth and sixth positions respectively, and have retained their spots in the latest ICC Test Player ranking released on Wednesday. Whereas, R Ashwin, who bagged six wickets in the first Test match against New Zealand, and surpassed Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 wickets, held on to the second spot in Test rankings on the bowlers' charts. Ashwin is also the third-ranked all-rounder and 79th among batters.