Stuart Binny’s contribution to Karnataka Cricket is beyond measure, states Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has lauded all-rounder Stuart Binny for his immense contribution to the Karnataka State Cricket Association during his 17-year-long first-class career. Binny announced his retirement from all formats of the game on Monday, August 30.
Stuart Binny was praised for his achievements after the all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday.
In the 95 First-Class games that he has played, he scored 4796 runs and picked up 148 wickets. He was a part of the Karnataka team that won the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy.
Stuart has represented India in 23 international games - six Tests, three T20Is and fourteen ODIs. His most remarkable achievement was when he took a staggering 6/4 in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014, which, to date are the best bowling figures for India in the format.
Sourav Ganguly was one among the many who praised the 36-year old for his achievements during his career.
“I would like to wish Stuart Binny all the very best for his future endeavours. He has had a long career. First-Class cricket is the base for a good international set up and Stuart has had an immense contribution in that. His contribution for Karnataka State Cricket Association, which has produced so many players of repute, will be written in golden letters. I wish him all the success in his life,” Ganguly said in an official BCCI release.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah too, lauded the all-rounder for his contributions in both domestic and international cricket.
“Stuart Binny has been a true servant of Indian cricket and the all-rounder has contributed heavily in the domestic circuit as well. His dedication and sincerity towards the game shall be an inspiration for the future cricketers who are looking to pursue the game. I wish Stuart good luck for the future,’’ said Jay Shah.
Stuart, a certified NCA level-2 coach, is all set to continue his coaching endeavours in the future.
