ENG VS IND | Virat Kohli's aggressive thinking is causing him problems, remarks Irfan Pathan

Today at 5:15 PM
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has asserted that Virat Kohli's natural tendency to lean towards aggressive methods is the primary reason behind his lack of runs. Kohli has managed just 124 runs from five innings, with a highest of 55, in the ongoing Test series against England.
Virat Kohli was always recognized to be one of the top players of all time but the skipper’s recent form has been a topic of debate for many experts and fans. Kohli has scored 124 runs from five innings at an average of 24.80, with a lone half-century coming in the second innings at Headingley.
Irfan Pathan has remarked that Kohli’s aggressive nature could be the prime reason behind his lack of runs.
“I feel more than the preparation, Virat Kohli looking to dominate is forcing him to play deliveries outside off-stump. It is just that small thing. More than technical, Virat Kohli's aggressive thinking is causing him problems,” Pathan told Anjum Chopra, the former India women’s team skipper, during an interaction in a YouTube video.
Chopra, who represented India Women in 157 international games, tried to decode Kohli’s technique.
“He also knows that he has to score runs. But the thing about error-free batting, that he will make a statement is putting more weight on his shoulders and maybe not allowing him to move freely. I feel he needs to bring his standard slightly lower than the error-free batting he is trying to do,” Anjum stated.
England won the third Test at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs to level the series at 1-1. The fourth Test will be played at The Oval, beginning September 2.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.