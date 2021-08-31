ENG vs IND | Rishabh Pant does not need to change anything drastically, feels Dinesh Karthik

Today at 3:29 PM
Dinesh Karthik is of the opinion that India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, does not require a change in his approach and technique. The veteran backed Pant by pointing out his match-winning performances in Australia and back home against England, where he displayed a great show.
After England vanquished India in the third Test at Headingley, the Indian middle-order once again opened doors for criticism on their poor performance. While Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara registered half-centuries in the second innings, Rishabh Pant managed scores of 2 and 1. The southpaw has had a tough time with the willow in the series so far with only 87 runs from five innings.
Pant had arrived England with the confidence of promising knocks in Australia and back at home against England. While he has not fulfilled the expectations on the current tour yet, Dinesh Karthik has backed the wicketkeeper-batsman and stated that he is a match-winner for the team and he needs time to flourish.
“Pant has got most of his runs that way, he got tons of it in Australia and you will have to give him the time and allow him to flourish. I don't think he needs to change anything drastically in the middle of the series. Pant knows how to deal with these conditions. He is a match-winner and I believe he will come good,” Karthik told TOI.
England leveled the five-match series 1-1 with their victory in the third Test at Headingley. The fourth Test will be played at the Oval, beginning Thursday, September 2.
- Rishabh Pant
- Dinesh Karthik
- Virat Kohli
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- India Vs England
- England Vs India
- India Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.