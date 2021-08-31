BBL 11 | Sydney Sixers re-sign James Vince for 2021-22 edition

Sydney Sixers have re-signed James Vince for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League, scheduled to be played in December-January. The England batsman was the second highest run-scorer during Sixers' title-winning campaign in 2020-21, aggregating 537 runs from 16 outings at 38.36.

Sydney Sixers have secured the services of James Vince for the upcoming season of Big Bash League 2021-22. The 30-year-old has been an integral part of the Sixers’ outfit, and had scored 537 runs from 16 innings during their victorious campaign last season.

Vince, alongside his opening partner Josh Phillippe became a formidable pair for the team, and the two stood only behind Alex Hales in the run-scoring charts. He now looks forward to another exciting season.

"I don't play for the personal accolades or awards, I play to be part of a winning team," Vince said. "What the Sixers have built on and off the field over the last few years is something really special and something I am proud to be part of. Shippy (head coach Greg Shipperd) creates an environment that we can all thrive in and we are all motivated to do our job for the team and our members and fans.

"To experience that final last season at the SCG, in what was our first trip back there all year, was something I'll never forget. When the Scorchers dropped a catch the place erupted and it was the loudest noise I've ever heard on a cricket field. The fans were incredible. How could you not want to come back for more of that?"

The BBL10 Player of the Final is chasing that @SixersBBL three-peat!



✍ https://t.co/4HqQkv9nOR pic.twitter.com/2gebIOmv9K — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) August 30, 2021

Sixers are, however, aware that Vince might miss the entire season if he is recalled for the Ashes squad this summer. If he is picked only for the England Lions squad against Australia A, he will miss at least the first 3 games of the season. The franchise revealed that Vince turned down a few lucrative offers from rival teams before committing himself for the three-time champions.

Sixers, who had re-signed Carlos Brathwaite earlier this month, have also tied down Greg Shipperd in the head-coach role.

Sydney Sixers squad for BBL 11: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Carlos Brathwaite, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Stephen O'Keefe, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyron, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince.