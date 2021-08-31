BBL 11 | Brisbane Heat re-sign Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 2021-22 edition

Today at 5:02 PM
Brisbane Heat have re-signed Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the upcoming edition of Big Bash League, scheduled to be played in December-January. Mujeeb has been excellent for Heat from the last three seasons claiming 29 wickets in 26 games at an economy rate of 6.13.
Mujeeb, the fourth ranked bowler in T20Is, will represent the Brisbane Heat for the fourth consecutive season. Last year, he had claimed his best figures of 5/15 against Hobart Hurricanes at The Gabba.
"I'm very pleased to have re-signed for Brisbane Heat for my fourth season with them. I'm very happy there, they're great guys. The fans always support me and the team so I hope we can win the Big Bash for them." Mujeeb said.
The Brisbane Heat will be playing under the coaching of Wade Seccombe, who has taken over from Darren Lehmann, while the latter would remain Seccombe’s assistant. Lehmann has recently coached the Northern Superchargers, of which Mujeeb was also a part, in The Hundred.
"Darren has reported back to us that he keeps getting better each time he sees him. It's exciting for us to have him in the line-up again. It makes a big difference to how we match-up with other teams, and his skills and controls enable other players in our squad to come to the fore as well. It was notable how Mitch Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann enjoyed working with him last season so we're looking forward to him arriving closer to the tournament and getting ready to go." Seccombe said.
Heat will also have a new captain this season after Chris Lynn has stood down, but are yet to name his replacement.
Brisbane Heat squad: Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (England), Xavier Bartlett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Matt Willans, Tom Cooper, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
