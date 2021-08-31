BBL 11 | Brisbane Heat re-sign Mujeeb Ur Rahman for 2021-22 edition

"I'm very pleased to have re-signed for Brisbane Heat for my fourth season with them. I'm very happy there, they're great guys. The fans always support me and the team so I hope we can win the Big Bash for them." Mujeeb said.

The Brisbane Heat will be playing under the coaching of Wade Seccombe, who has taken over from Darren Lehmann, while the latter would remain Seccombe’s assistant. Lehmann has recently coached the Northern Superchargers, of which Mujeeb was also a part, in The Hundred.

"Darren has reported back to us that he keeps getting better each time he sees him. It's exciting for us to have him in the line-up again. It makes a big difference to how we match-up with other teams, and his skills and controls enable other players in our squad to come to the fore as well. It was notable how Mitch Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann enjoyed working with him last season so we're looking forward to him arriving closer to the tournament and getting ready to go." Seccombe said.