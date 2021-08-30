Virat Kohli and teammates checked regularly on me during rehab, it was overwhelming, says Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has opened up on his rehabilitation days following the shoulder surgery and said that it was overwhelming to get support from Virat Kohli and others. Iyer declared himself 100 per cent match fit and made his intentions clear of bidding for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has recovered from the shoulder injury which he suffered during the 1st ODI versus England in March this year and is currently prepping for the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE.

The 26-year-old had dislocated his left shoulder while putting in a dive to save a boundary. The stylish right-hander underwent a surgery for the same in April and was initially ruled out of the IPL 2021 which got suspended indefinitely in May due to Covid-19 situations in India.

The postponement of the showpiece event came as a blessing in disguise for the Delhi Capitals (DC) captain. Gearing up to give a stellar performance in a bid to book a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad, he travelled to the UAE for the second leg which will start from September 19, ahead of his teammates. The Mumbai-born has also declared himself 100 per cent match fit and thanked Virat Kohli, teammates, friends, family and fans for the support during the tough rehabilitation time.

"Thankfully, I have a close knit family and friends who have been my backbone. They bring positivity. I had a quick get-away with friends in Goa post surgery. Back home, my parents kept me engaged, we had a lot of positive conversations and they ensured I look at the brighter side of things."

The initial part of rehab can become very tiresome when one is perhaps at home with hand in sling, no gym, no activity as such, more so in this post-Covid world.

"To be honest, I never felt the agony at all. As I mentioned, for me it was the family and friends who formed the core of my recovery process.

"And then I had Virat Kohli and many teammates, friends and fans checking on me regularly. To be frank, it was overwhelming to see so much of support."

Shreyas thanked India legend and current NCA head of cricket Rahul Dravid and his staff for their support during the rehab period.

"Rahul sir and the entire staff at NCA had been very helpful. I got good support from BCCI and the process was smooth for me. I had long conversations with Rahul sir, before he left for Sri Lanka and later on his return. His words are so much encouraging and a lot to learn from him," Shreyas signed off.

It remains to be seen if Shreyas Iyer will takeover the captaincy from Rishabh Pant who captained the DC side in his absence, but the batsman is in the good frame of mind and sweating hard on the fields of the Gulf nation.

"I have attained 100 per two weeks back. No concerns whatsoever. I feel very comfortable, fresh and I'm in a good mind space. I was completely focused on my daily process and thankfully it has worked out well for me. This (surgery) was something I had to do, and I am happy that I can now move forward," Shreyas Iyer has told PTI.

So is he feeling comfortable throwing from the deep? "It's about gaining the strength. I feel 100 percent. I had the opportunity to arrive in Dubai a few days ahead of my team, and thankfully played a few practices matches with UAE national team. It's all coming together nicely."

"One has to accept the fact and adapt to it fast. That would be my advise. I won't lie here, yes you tend to feel low at times, it's human nature after all, but how you deal with it instead of drowning in it, defines your process," he said.

The top-order batsman asserted that he got injured while giving his best for Team India and won't even blink before showing the same commitment in the future.

"What's important is knowing that I was 110 per cent in that game when I hit the mat. I was committed to my role and I will not hesitate to show the same intensity in future," he said.