Stuart Binny retires from all forms of cricket

The 37-year-old, who represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is, last featured in international cricket in 2016. Binny's bowling figures of 6 for 9 against Bangladesh, in 2014, remains the best by an Indian bowler in ODIs.

"I would like to acknowledge the huge role that BCCI has played in my journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state. I would also like to thank the IPL teams who have enriched my career."