Stuart Binny retires from all forms of cricket

Stuart Binny, who made his international debut in 2014, has announced his retirement from first-class and international cricket on Monday. The 37-year-old last played for India in August 2016.
The 37-year-old, who represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is, last featured in international cricket in 2016. Binny's bowling figures of 6 for 9 against Bangladesh, in 2014, remains the best by an Indian bowler in ODIs.
"It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the highest international level," Binny said in a statement.
"I would like to acknowledge the huge role that BCCI has played in my journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state. I would also like to thank the IPL teams who have enriched my career."
Indian Cricketer Stuart Binny announces retirement from first-class and international cricket pic.twitter.com/MKpXRlYRKA— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) August 30, 2021
The Bangalore-born also featured in 95 IPL matches, scoring 880 and taking 22 wickets. He featured for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in his career.
In his 95 first-class matches, Binny scored 4,786 runs and scalped 148 wickets. The right-hander also played 100 List A matches scoring 1,788 runs and taking 99 wickets.
A Level 2 coach with the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Binny has now shifted focus to cricket coaching.
