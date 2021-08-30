IPL 2021 | RCB all-rounder Washington Sundar ruled out of UAE leg due to finger injury

Today at 10:48 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday announced that their all-rounder Washington Sundar will not be part of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting September 19 in UAE, due to a finger injury. RCB face KKR on September 20 in their first match of the resumed IPL 2021 season.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday confirmed that all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury he sustained in England.
Sundar suffered a fracture on his finger during a first-class practice match during India's ongoing tour of England in July. The 21-year-old was hit on the finger by a Mohammed Siraj bouncer when he was playing for County Select XI against India in the warm-up game. He was picked as one of the specialist all-rounders in the India squad for the 5-Test series in England.
Akash Deep, a state cricketer from Bengal and net bowler with the franchise was picked as the replacement for the off-spinner.
"The move reiterates the focus RCB has on grooming and nurturing young players as the team continues to develop exceptional talents and create a pathway for young talents to find their way into IPL and Indian Cricket," RCB said in a statement.
Washingon Sundar has been integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore side, bowling crucial overs in the the Powerplays. He has played 42 matches in the IPL, picking up 27 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.94. The Chennai-born began his IPL career with Rising Pune Supergiant before he went to RCB ahead of the IPL 2018 season. RCB bought the all-rounder back in IPL 2021 auction for a price of Rs 3.2 crore.
Earlier, RCB also named Wanidu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka's highly-rated spinner as replacement for Adam Zampa. They also signed Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera and Singapore all-rounder Tim David for the remainder of IPL 2021.
