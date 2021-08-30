India v England | Virat Kohli will score a hundred somewhere along the line, predicts Brad Hogg

Today at 5:47 PM
Former Australia Chinaman bowler Brad Hogg feels Virat Kohli will end the drought of an international century very soon. Hogg says he saw some technical changes in the second innings of the third Test between India and England where Kohli scored a half-century.
Brad Hogg, former Australia spinner who played seven Test matches for his country, has reckoned that Virat Kohli will hit his 71st international hundred sooner than later. The 50-year-old pointed out that Virat Kohli made changes to his technique during the second innings of the Leeds Test.
Notably, after scoring 0, 42, 20 and 7 in his first four innings on the tour, Virat Kohli looked confident in his second outing at Headingley and scored 55 runs before poking another delivery from Ollie Robinson into the hands of his counterpart Joe Root.
"I am predicting that Virat Kohli will score a hundred somewhere along the line. I just think he has realised what difference was there in his technique two years ago from what it is now. I just saw in the final innings that there were slight adjustments in the way he set up. When Virat Kohli gets in the right, he doesn't take time to turn it around. So for me, watch out for a big score from Virat Kohli," Hogg said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.
The Indian Skipper has been found guilty of fending the balls going outside the off stump in the ongoing series which is not an advisable thing to do against the Dukes ball in England. Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Sam Curran have managed to get him out pitching the ball outside the off stump. The 32-year-old is currently averaging 24.80 after 5 innings of the 5-Test series.
Further, Hogg also added that teams like Australia and England fear the India skipper as he imposes himself on the opposition.
"I think Virat Kohli is a very good skipper. I think he is a skipper that Australia and England fear. He just imposes himself on the opposition. We have had just one loss here, so this is where you start asking questions. What sets good leaders apart from mediocre leaders is the way that they come back from adversity”. Hogg said before signing off.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.