'I have a bigger appetite now', says Shreyas Iyer ahead of UAE leg of IPL 2021, T20 World Cup

Shreyas Iyer, who recently recovered from a shoulder injury, ahead of the second leg of the IPL 2021 has said that he likes to compete only with himself and it has worked well for him in the past. Shreyas is looking to book a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad through his performance in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer is back on the field and needless to say, he will will be vying for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. The stylish right-hander arrived in the UAE for the second leg of the IPL 2021 ahead of his teammates and is sweating hard on the field to give it his all in the dress rehearsal tournament ahead of the T20 World Cup which will kick start from October 17. Notably, the IPL 2021 which was postponed in May and was later shifted to the UAE because of Covid-19 situations in India.

Iyer suffered a shoulder injury during the 1st ODI versus England in March and had missed out on the IPL 2021 matches played in India and also the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have risen in stature and put them in a favourable spot to be make it to the marquee event.

However, 26-year-old Shreyas Iyer has downplayed the talks about his competition with the two Mumbai Indians star and made it clear that his competition was only with himself. The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper added that the break due to his injury has only increased his hunger to deliver on the biggest stages.

"Look, my competition has always been with myself. It's You vs You. It has worked out well for me in the past, for how I have played this sport so far, and I have no reason to doubt myself that I can't repeat and achieve that again and again. Competition has always been in Indian cricket and will always be. It is a competitive sport after all. But for me, it won't be an understatement to say that I have a bigger appetite now," Iyer, who has scored 1363 runs in 51 White ball games, told PTI.

Further, Shreyas Iyer asserted that his mantra has always been to challenge himself and move out of his comfort zone.

"I want to keep going beyond my abilities. I want to see that transition happening every day. That's how I see myself, and I enjoy throwing these challenges."

Delhi Capitals (DC) play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of the resumed IPL 2021 season.