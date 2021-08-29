Will be playing Test cricket very soon, I am positive about it, states Shreyas Iyer

Today at 4:15 PM
Shreyas Iyer has said that he is positive about playing Test cricket for India very soon. The right-hander added that his journey started with the rigours of red-ball cricket in Ranji Trophy and therefore believes that he could provide consistency to the already consistent Test team.
India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who has recovered from his shoulder injury and is currently prepping for the second half of the IPL 2021 in UAE, has expressed confidence in playing Test cricket for India soon.
The Mumbai batsman, who made his ODI and T20I debuts in 2017, has played 54 first-class matches and scored 4,592 runs at an average of 52.18. The 26-year-old added that his urge to feature in the Test team increases every time he watches the pictures of the squad members on the official Instagram handle of Indian cricket team.
"Yes, very much. Whenever I open the Indian cricket team's Instagram page and see the photos (of the Test team), I feel I want to be part of the red-ball team. It's because my journey started from red-ball. My Ranji Trophy scenarios and India A have been smooth so far. I personally feel I can be part of the Test team and help them be as consistent as they have going right now," Iyer told India Today.
"It's definitely every player's dream to play all 3 formats. And very soon, it will happen. I am positive about it," he added.
"Test cricket tests you mentally and physically. It's not easy to play 5 days. I have done that in the past. We used to play back-to-back games in Ranji Trophy. If we reached the final, we played 11 games. That mental toughness is needed as it takes toll on your mind and yeah definitely, this is totally a different level.
"I totally feel it would be fun to be part of that team because of the way they are going about," Iyer further added.
Iyer will be in action for Delhi Capitals in the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE. With a T20 World Cup spot up for grabs, the Mumbai star is looking forward to giving his best on the field in the coming months.
