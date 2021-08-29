Reports | India Women in Australia 2021: Start delayed by two days, all games moved to Queensland

Today at 1:42 PM
The first game of India Women’s tour of Australia has been pushed ahead by two days, and the ODI series will now commence on September 21 instead of September 19. The entire series has been shifted to Mackay and Carrara in Queensland, owing to the Covid-19-enforced restrictions.
As per the original schedule, the North Sydney Oval and Melbourne’s Junction Oval had been assigned to host the three-match ODI series from September 19, followed by the Day/Night Test at the WACA, Perth, with the teams returning back to Sydney for three T20Is.
Mackay and Carrara will now host the seven games between them, as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions in the country.
As per an ESPNcricinfo report, each of the three ODIs will now be played in Mackay, beginning September 21, while the only pink-ball Test - India Women's first ever - is expected to be played on the original dates - September 30 to October 3 - at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara in the Gold Coast. The three-match T20I series too, will be played in Carrara.
The revised schedule, however, is subject to final approvals from the Queensland state government upon team India's arrival in Brisbane on September 9, after which they will serve a 14-day mandatory quarantine till September 13.
The team is expected to play a practice game on September 18, after BCCI had requested for the same and multiple training sessions to ensure the team’s preparation ahead of the series.
The respective squads, which make up for a 22-player contingent, was announced last week, with Mithali Raj named the Test and ODI captain while Harmanpreet Kaur leading the T20I side.
