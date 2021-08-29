IPL 2021 | Chameera, Hasaranga granted NOC by SLC for UAE leg

Today at 6:04 PM
All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and fast-bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who were roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the second half of the IPL 2021 in the UAE, have been granted a No Objection Certificate by Sri Lanka Cricket to participate in the competition, resuming September 19.
Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, were signed-up by the RCB, alongside Singapore’s Tim David with Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleijn, Adam Zampa, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson missing out of the UAE league of the tournament. Uncapped English quick George Garton too, was signed up later.
Both Hasaranga and Chameera had featured in Sri Lanka’s limited-overs leg against India at home last month, with the former returning with seven wickets at 9.57 in the 2-1 T20I series win.
The two will be able to join the team on September 15, after the conclusion of home ODIs and T20Is against South Africa early next month. They have been granted permission till October 9, following which they’ll have to join the national team for their warm-up games in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup qualifying round, that starts from October 17.
This would mean that they would miss out on the play-offs of the IPL, should RCB go through. It had been understood last week that the two had not taken the board's permission, neither were they aware of the signings.
"The permission for the players was granted by the SLC in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee. The 'No Objection Certificate' to the duo was issued for them to join the IPL teams starting from 15th September (following the completion of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka). The two players will join the Sri Lanka squad on 10th October 2021 to play in the two warm-up games prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers," an official SLC statement said.
With five wins from seven games, RCB currently stand third in the points table. They will resume their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Dubai.
Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce that permission has been granted to National Players Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 29, 2021
More Details 👇https://t.co/H1dHm1TYl6
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Wanindu Hasaranga
- Dushmantha Chameera
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Indian Premier League
- Indian Premier League 2021
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.