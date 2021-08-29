IPL 2021 | Chameera, Hasaranga granted NOC by SLC for UAE leg

"The permission for the players was granted by the SLC in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee. The 'No Objection Certificate' to the duo was issued for them to join the IPL teams starting from 15th September (following the completion of the South Africa Tour of Sri Lanka). The two players will join the Sri Lanka squad on 10th October 2021 to play in the two warm-up games prior to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers," an official SLC statement said.