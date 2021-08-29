IND vs ENG | Ravindra Jadeja taken for precautionary knee scan

A BCCI spokesperson confirmed that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was taken for scans to ascertain the extent of his knee injury after the third Test finished on the fourth day, with India losing the game by an innings and 76 runs. On the opening day of the third Test, in a bid to stop the ball while fielding, Jadeja had accidentally landed on his right knee and was seen leaving the field after the 32nd over and couldn't bowl after that throughout the day. However, he did return to action on the second day of the Test and delivered 27 overs for two wickets.