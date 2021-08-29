IND vs ENG | Losing 7 wickets in 54 minutes is a little hard to take, feels Sunil Gavaskar 

With Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli set in the middle, expectations were ripe for a big show from the duo and the other middle-order batters when a bright sunny day welcomed India on day four of the Leeds Test. However, Pujara was back to the hut even before adding a run to his overnight score of 91. Virat Kohli, who had played some mesmerising strokes in his innings and looked set to cross the three-figure mark for the first time since 2019, also followed in the footsteps of Pujara and soon fell for 55. Ajinkya Rahane was the next batsman to fall with a deja-vu of the first innings collapse looming large.