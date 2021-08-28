Video | Andre Russell slams 14-ball fifty for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2021
Today at 12:01 PM
Hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell slammed a 14-ball fifty in his team's Jamaica Tallawahs match versus Saint Lucia Kings on Friday in the CPL 2021. After being asked to bat first, Tallawahs posted 255 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs and later won the match by 120 runs.
In a perfect dress rehearsal for the IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup, Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder Andre Russell smashed a 14-ball fifty versus Saint Lucia Kings on Friday.
Openers Chadwick Walton (47) and Kennar Lewis (48) gave Tallawahs a flying start after the Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. The duo partnered for 81 runs in just 5.5 overs before Roston Chase dismissed the later on the final delivery of the sixth over. Haider Ali walked in at three and scored a 32-ball 45. Later, an 82-run partnership brewed between captain Rovman Powell (38) and him.
Hard-hitting Andre Russell arrived at the crease after the departure of Powell in the 18th over. With only 17 balls left in the innings, Russell went berserk and smashed 3 fours and 6 sixes to reach his 50 in just 14 balls.
Russell partnered with Migael Pretorius (2*) for 54 runs off 17 balls. Interestingly, 49 of them came from the bat of the right-hander.
AMAZING! A 14 ball fifty sees @Russell12A win the @Dream11 MVP for match three. #CPL21 #CricketPlayedLouder #JTvSLK #Dream11 pic.twitter.com/O7eOev4hhY— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 27, 2021
Later, the 33-year-old also bowled three overs, spending 19 runs and taking the wicket of dangerous Kings opener Andre Fletcher. Jamaica Tallawahs won the match by 120 runs to go on top of the points table on the basis of a superior NRR.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.