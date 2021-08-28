Video | Andre Russell slams 14-ball fifty for Jamaica Tallawahs in CPL 2021

Openers Chadwick Walton (47) and Kennar Lewis (48) gave Tallawahs a flying start after the Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. The duo partnered for 81 runs in just 5.5 overs before Roston Chase dismissed the later on the final delivery of the sixth over. Haider Ali walked in at three and scored a 32-ball 45. Later, an 82-run partnership brewed between captain Rovman Powell (38) and him.