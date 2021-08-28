Twitter reacts on India’s heavy defeat at Headingley

Today at 5:53 PM
After a memorable win in the second Test at Lord’s, India was outplayed completely at Headingley, going down by an innings and 76 runs in a little over three days. The heavy defeat does spark quite a few selection debates, as they head into the fourth Test at The Oval with the series levelled 1-1
INDIA LOST!
India at Leeds 2021— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 28, 2021
Ist inns: lost last 8 wickets for 57 runs in 30 overs
2nd inns: lost last 8 wickets for 63 runs in 16.1 overs
#EngvInd #ENGvsIND#IndvEng #IndvsEng
1-1!
That should put an end to the 'India got the tougher conditions' argument. Seemed like a fine day for batting and yet the collapse. Fact is, the English bowlers used the ball and conditions much better.#INDvENG— Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) August 28, 2021
RUTHLESS PERFORMANCE!
Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that’s as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 28, 2021
ENGLAND WIN!
India lose eight wickets on the morning of day four to set up an England victory by an innings and 76 runs!#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/qmnhRc14r1 pic.twitter.com/8sEWj8z1ZW— ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2021
ALL THE BEST FOR THE 4TH TEST!
TEAM INDIA LOST THE 3RD TEST MATCH AGAINST ENGLAND BY 76. RUNS HARD LUCK BOY 🙂 COME BACK STRONGER 💪💙🇮🇳#indiavsEngland #INDvENG #3rdTest pic.twitter.com/ArGjRQxYyq— anshu ♥️ (@anshuu23) August 28, 2021
IT'S ALL OVER!
Its all over. Its 1-1#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Wt0ngCIwvq— Abhishek Nair(MASKED😷) (@Abhishek_1090) August 28, 2021
NIGHTMARE!
This is gonna be picture of nightmare for us— Ejaz Ali (@EjazAli432) August 28, 2021
Pujara and Kohli tried but in the end........
One session that's all it takes #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/hmk4BhdCW5
BAD FORM!
#INDvENG don't think this batting line up will touch 500 score in tests any sooner— Eternal Truth (@KinderSoul23) August 28, 2021
They're all out of form.
NO WIN!
After Lords: What a team! What intent.— A (@Hallelujah_20) August 28, 2021
After Leeds: No Ashwin, No win. 😭#INDvENG
CONGRATS ENGLAND!
A great teamwork from England and Healthy win over India.Series goes 1-1.Congratulation @ECB_cricket . #INDvENG— VibinVijay Panicker (@VibinVijay03) August 28, 2021
