    Twitter reacts on India’s heavy defeat at Headingley

    England won the Leeds Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:53 PM

    After a memorable win in the second Test at Lord’s, India was outplayed completely at Headingley, going down by an innings and 76 runs in a little over three days. The heavy defeat does spark quite a few selection debates, as they head into the fourth Test at The Oval with the series levelled 1-1

    INDIA LOST!

    1-1!

    RUTHLESS PERFORMANCE!

    ENGLAND WIN!

    ALL THE BEST FOR THE 4TH TEST!

    IT'S ALL OVER!

    NIGHTMARE!

    BAD FORM!

    NO WIN!

    CONGRATS ENGLAND!

