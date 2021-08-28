Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli’s wait for elusive international hundred continues

Today at 5:08 PM
Virat Kohli oozed confidence as he raced to his 27th Test fifty - his first of the series - with a confident flick through wide mid-on. However, as has been the story of the series, Kohli found the fatal outside edge soon as his wait for the 71st international hundred continued.
GONE!
And the skipper is gone 😑#Kohli #robinson #olly #indiavsEngland #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #England pic.twitter.com/7mW5cPwMRr— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) August 28, 2021
POOR SHOT!
From the greatest batsman of our time to a batsman who doesn't know where his off stump is #viratkohli #ENGvIND— Abhilash Rao (@abhilashrao68) August 28, 2021
REDISCOVER THE HUNGER!
#ViratKohli needs to rediscover his hunger for batting again. Seems like the opposition can get him tangled in the mind quite easily. This used to be where he grabbed the game and made it his own in the past. #ENGvIND— Vinod Gopalakrishnan (@tveenod) August 28, 2021
OH,NO!
🇮🇳| Virat Kohli’s career timeline:— 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑🏴 (@imtheguy007) August 28, 2021
- Kohli can bat.
- Kohli can bat only on flat tracks.
- Kohli can bat only at home.
- Kohli can’t bat away from home.
- Kohli can’t bat.
- Kohli can’t.
- Kohli finished.
- Kohli retires.#Cricket | #ViratKohli | #ENGvIND
BAD!
Give a chance to Suryakumar Yadav instead of Rahane !!— Ranzblade_09 (@ranzblade45) August 28, 2021
Hand Vice-captaincy to Rohit Sharma!#ENGvsIND #ViratKohli
EDGE!
#ViratKohli #ENGvsIND— Prinson D'souza (@prinsondsouza10) August 28, 2021
Kohli's worst enemy: pic.twitter.com/ecw8DfvArJ
COLLAPSE!
Such a collapse from team India ..— Sriganesh 💉 😷 🧍↔️🧍 (@ssriganesh92) August 28, 2021
Thought match would last till last session on day 4 , now lunch seems a distant hope..#INDvsEND #ViratKohli
SAME AGAIN!
#ViratKohli 's first successful review as batsman in Tests since 2017. After 13 reviews, he finally manages to reverse a decision against him. #ENGvsIND— Naina Singh (@NainaSi24619003) August 28, 2021
It is hard to see that he is giving his wicket on same kind of ball every time....#Kohli #EnglandvsIndia pic.twitter.com/fJEiyT7dzw
AVERAGE!
#ViratKohli is average— Richard Goldsby-West (@Goldsbywest) August 28, 2021
