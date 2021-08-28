 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli’s wait for elusive international hundred continues

    Kohli is out

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:08 PM

    Virat Kohli oozed confidence as he raced to his 27th Test fifty - his first of the series - with a confident flick through wide mid-on. However, as has been the story of the series, Kohli found the fatal outside edge soon as his wait for the 71st international hundred continued.

