IPL 2021 | Delhi Capitals begin training after completing quarantine in Dubai

Delhi Capital players have started their training after completing the mandatory six-day quarantine in Dubai. Regular captain Shreyas Iyer, who had missed the first leg of IPL 2021, has joined the team for the second leg of the tournament, which is scheduled to begin from September 19 in UAE.
Ahead of the second leg of IPL 2021 in UAE, the Delhi Capitals reached the Gulf country on August 21 and have now completed their six-day mandatory isolation period. The return of Shreyas Iyer, after he had missed the first leg of IPL 2021 will be a great confidence booster to the side.
Earlier, during the ODI series against England in March, Iyer had sustained a shoulder injury and missed the remainder of the series and first half of IPL in India subsequently, with Rishabh Pant led the Delhi Capitals in his absence. Iyer had scored 519 runs in 2020 IPL in UAE to guide Delhi Capitals to the final, where they went down to Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capitals on Saturday shared pictures of the players training at the gym after the quarantine period.
[1/2] 📸 | Snapshots of DC stars hustling in their 1️⃣st gym session together after quarantine 🔥💪🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/ftpnAWdSAJ— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 28, 2021
The Capitals are currently the table toppers with six wins and two losses from eight matches. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings too, have reached UAE and have started training ahead of the tournament. The second leg of the tournament will begin with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19. The Delhi Capitals will resume their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the same venue on September 22.
