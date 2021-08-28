IND vs ENG | History tells us that India aren't going to win, says Vaughan ahead Day 4 Leeds Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that England just has to be patient to win the third Test and level the 5-Test series 1-1. Vaughan added that all the odds were against India and that Virat Kohli's side will have to win every minute of the Test to pull off an improbable victory.

Notably, England took a massive 354-run first-innings lead after India were bundled out for 78 on the opening day of the Leeds Test. At stumps on Day 3, India had accumulated 215 runs for the loss of two wickets. Cheteshwar Pujara (91*) and Virat Kohli (45*) were in the middle, just one shy off a 100-run partnership.

“History tells you that India aren’t going to win it," Vaughan was quoted as saying by the BBC. “England are way ahead. They should win convincingly. It might just take longer than they thought."

It’s been seven straight Tests since Joe Root's side last tasted victory and Michael Vaughan has advised the Three Lions to not panic and be patient. “England just have to be patient. They are not used to winning, and when that is the case you can sometimes panic," Vaughan said.

“It might take an hour. It might take an hour and a half. But you have to stay patient on or around the fourth-stump line, bringing the batsmen forward," he added.

Further, Vaughan who captained England in 51 Tests, stated that India will have to fight every single minute of the match and score something around 500 runs to Test the "unpredictable" England batting line-up.

“India can’t afford a half an hour blip. They have to win every minute of this Test if they are going to win this Test. England will know that. India needs to score another 280 runs and leave England a chase of 140. With England’s batting line-up, you never know," he said.

With two days left in the match, India currently trail England by 139 runs.