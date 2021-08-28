ENG VS IND | When in form, KL Rahul has to carry it on without getting complacent, asserts Maninder Singh

After an impressive batting performance during the first two Test matches at Lord’s and Nottingham, Indian batsman KL Rahul found it difficult to score during the third Test at Headingley. Rahul had scored a total of 110 runs from the first match and then played a scintillating 129-run knock at the Home of Cricket to help India register an emphatic 151-run win. The 29-year-old was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar peroformance.

“It can happen to anybody after you had a couple of great Test matches. The way he got out in the first innings started to create doubts in his mind that 'am I good enough to bat on these kinds of surfaces where the ball is seaming around and swinging.' As far as KL Rahul is concerned, it is a lesson for him that when he is in form, he has to carry it on and not get complacent like he did from the first innings because you start doubting your technique,” said Maninder while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.