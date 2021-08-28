BAN vs NZ | Need to lower our expectations of run-scoring in middle-overs, feels Rachin Ravindra 

Ahead of the T20I series against Bangladesh, uncapped Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has reckoned that the tourists will need to lower their expectations of run-scoring in the middle-overs, given the nature of the wickets. He also added that it would be a challenging series for the Black Caps.

New Zealand's preparations are going in full tilt for the upcoming Bangladesh T20Is at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium after they completed their mandatory three-day hotel quarantine. The Black Caps are all set to face a stern challenge in Bangladesh on some slow and low wickets as they inch closer to this year's T20 World Cup, which will take place in the UAE and Oman. In the series against Australia, the Bangladesh spinners were able to bulldoze the Men in Yellow in spin-friendly conditions, which resulted in low-totals throughout the series.

Ahead of the five-match T20I series, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra opined that the tourists will need to tone down their expectations of run-scoring in the middle-overs, given the challenging nature of wickets in Bangladesh.

''Now I understand our expectation for scoring runs, especially in the middle of the innings needs to be down a bit and if we consider their series against the Aussies, the par-score was 130, so, I guess we should bring down our expectations a little, and understand, that maybe, if they bowl, a couple of dots, then it's okay as long as you are in the middle you can make it up,'' Rachin Ravindra stated.

He also touched upon the need for his side to make a mental shift when it comes to batting against spinners with the slower bowlers likely to take centre stage in the upcoming series as well.

''Yes, definitely (we need to have the mental shift). Maybe getting six runs per over is a good result here whereas in New Zealand facing a spinner if you are taking 8-10 runs then that is a good result,'' Ravindra said after the opening day session.

Ravindra, who was part of the New Zealand side in 2016 with the Under-19 team, further asserted that adapting to the heat in Bangladesh always remains a major challenge, given the contrasting conditions that the country offers in comparison to New Zealand.

I think its massive (heat). The first training is always little more difficult and in the next few days we would be understand how much water we need to drink. It's definitely something different from what we expect in New Zealand but it's just good to acclimatize with the condition and heat and all those stuff,'' he said.

The 21-year-old all is quite handy with the ball as he has scalped 19 wickets in 22 T20s at an ER of 7.97. The left-arm spinner further added that it's good to get the ball in hand and the series, which starts from September 1, is going to be a massive challenge for them.

''It's good to get the ball in the hand, and feel the grass underneath and feel the pitch conditions, obviously it's turning a bit more, and holding a bit, so it's quite a challenge for us to try in the next few days to acclimatize and come up with a game plan,'' he said.