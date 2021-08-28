Abu Dhabi T10 | Faf du Plessis named new captain of Bangla Tigers ahead of upcoming season

Faf du Plessis has been signed by the Bangla Tigers as their new skipper for the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10. Du Plessis's signing comes as a major boost for the 10-over competition, which is scheduled to be played in the middle of the busiest high-profile cricket season in the UAE.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has been signed by Abu Dhabi T10 side Bangla Tigers side ahead of the upcoming season which is set to kick off following the conlusion of T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in November. Du Plessis, who stayed out of action for two-and-a-half months due to a consussion injury he suffered during the PSL 2021, returned to action with the Carribean Premier League (CPL) 2021 on Friday.

The 37-year-old retired from Test cricket in February this year and now keeps himself busy playing franchise cricket across the globe. The 10-over format is something which will be new for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star and he minced no words in expressing his excitement.

"It is an exciting new format to be part of," Du Plessis said.

"I am looking forward to joining forces with some of the world’s biggest names in this league and representing team Bangla Tigers.

"It is going to be a thrilling time for the game of cricket. It's heart-warming to see leagues like T10 putting in so much hard work and offering such exciting formats for sports enthusiasts. I can’t wait to get going," he added.

Mohammed Yasin Chowdhury, the Bangla Tigers owner stated that it was a great honour to have a player of Du Plessis' calibre leading his side.

“It is terrific to have a world-class player like Faf in our squad," Chowdhury stated.

"We have all seen his exploits for South Africa in various formats. He is a champion cricketer.

"It is a huge honour to have him in our squad. We all know what he has achieved both on and off the field," he added before signing off.

The Bangla Tigers side failed to make the playoffs of the fourth season of the competition when it was played in January and February.