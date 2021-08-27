VIDEO | Jonny Bairstow plucks a one-handed stunner to end KL Rahul’s resistance

Today at 6:08 PM
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma showed great grit, as India began their second innings trailing by 354 runs on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. Jonny Bairstow however, undid all the hard work put in by Rahul, plucking a one-handed stunner in the slips to give England an opening right at the stroke of lunch.
India, unlike the first two days of the ongoing Test, had a decent start on the third, as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah bagged a wicket each within the first 15 minutes of play to end England’s first innings at 432.
The openers, Rahul and Rohit, then weathered the new-ball burst by James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, with the latter once again displaying exemplary skills and control first up. Rahul, especially laid great emphasis on occupying the crease and looked undeterred despite being troubled by the incoming deliveries. The right-hander survived a leg-before call against Ollie Robinson when on 5, thanks to the DRS which saw the on-field decision being overturned.
Craig Overton then took over, troubling the pair with both movement and awkward bounce, before giving England a breakthrough right at the stroke of lunch. The tall quick got one to angle in towards the off-stump, and Rahul pressed forward, only to find a thick outside edge.
The magical bit however was produced by Jonny Bairstow, who stuck out his left hand while fielding at the second slip to take a stunning, tumbling catch. The wicket certainly lifted England spirits, as they finally managed to get an opening after a gripping passage of play.
