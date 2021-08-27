Twitter reacts as invader 'Jarvo 69' returns padded-up at Headingley

Today at 9:52 PM
'Jarvo 69', who had famously invaded the field of play during the Lord's Test, went a step ahead at Headingley on Friday, this time comically walking in to bat at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket. He was eventually dragged off by the security staff, perhaps with no sense of gentleness this time.
LEGEND!
Jarvo69 is a legend#jarvo #INDvsEND #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cv3uxlpu2T— Raghav Padia (@raghav_padia) August 27, 2021
LOL!
The Greatest Batsman of All Time , came out to Bat, on no.4 for India...!!— Viebhav Sharma (@Mighty_Brahmin) August 27, 2021
Its Jaaarvvvoooo!! #jarvo69
Shame that he was Thrown out 😂#Cricket #engvsindia #3rdTest #ENGvsIND #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/ORxw2OB2Hd
HAHA!
Let the man play for his team 😂😂😂😂😂 #ENGvIND #jarvo69 https://t.co/8WaS25Grmx— Sushruth RV (@VSush07) August 27, 2021
JARVO69!
Who can save India— Sportsfan.in (@sportsfan_stats) August 27, 2021
He can. Jarvo 👌💯#engvsindia #jarvo69 pic.twitter.com/L1XEUBHfsy
WE HAVE JARVO!
May be ur team have Joe root— UDAYA BEHERA 🇮🇳 (@itz_udaya_) August 27, 2021
And many crickeers
But india team have #jarvo
😂😂😂.. #jarvo69 pic.twitter.com/pNdENlYnhP
FFFFF
What a guy 😭— Shweta (@theavocaado) August 27, 2021
We need him yaar. He's a saviour
Don't do this with our batsmen 😆#ENGvIND #jarvo69 #RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/7KX8jYWGMB
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.