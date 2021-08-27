 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as invader 'Jarvo 69' returns padded-up at Headingley

    Jarvo was back in the middle

    ECB

    Twitter reacts as invader 'Jarvo 69' returns padded-up at Headingley

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:52 PM

    'Jarvo 69', who had famously invaded the field of play during the Lord's Test, went a step ahead at Headingley on Friday, this time comically walking in to bat at the fall of Rohit Sharma's wicket. He was eventually dragged off by the security staff, perhaps with no sense of gentleness this time.

