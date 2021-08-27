Pakistan PM Imran Khan nominates Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman

Today at 4:48 PM
Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja is Imran Khan’s primary choice to take over the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman post from Ehsan Mani. Raja stated that the nomination issued by the Prime Minister, who is also PCB’s patron-in-chief, will make him eligible to contest in PCB elections.
Former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja has been a familiar face in the cricket world as a cricket expert and commentator, over the years. At present, the cricketer-turned-commentator is all set to take over the PCB chairman post after Ehsan Mani stepped down from the prestigious position earlier this week. Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer, Imran Khan, who also holds the patron-in-chief position in PCB, held a meeting with both Ramiz Raja and Ehsan Mani before nominating the renowned TV commentator.
Earlier, Ehsan Mani refused to accept a short-term extension as PCB chairman after his three-year term expired earlier this week. When Mani declined the offer, the Pakistan PM decided to nominate Ramiz Raja for the top job in the PCB. The nominee of patron-in-chief gets selected as the PCB chairman and so was the case with Ehsan Mani who was nominated three years ago.
Ramiz Raja earlier served as chief executive of the PCB unit, but later took up the commentary role where he has created a special place for himself. The former Pakistan opener scored 2,833 runs from 57 Test matches and 5,841 runs from 198 ODIs before his retirement in 1997. Imran Khan and Ramiz Raja were part of the World Cup-winning side in 1992, which defeated England in the final.
