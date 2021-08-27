Pakistan PM Imran Khan nominates Ramiz Raja as PCB chairman

Former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja has been a familiar face in the cricket world as a cricket expert and commentator, over the years. At present, the cricketer-turned-commentator is all set to take over the PCB chairman post after Ehsan Mani stepped down from the prestigious position earlier this week. Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer, Imran Khan, who also holds the patron-in-chief position in PCB, held a meeting with both Ramiz Raja and Ehsan Mani before nominating the renowned TV commentator.