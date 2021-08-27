 user tracker image
    New Zealand pacer Matt Henry off to Bangladesh as cover for Covid positive Finn Allen

    Matt Henry last played a T20I match for New Zealand in 2017

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:46 PM

    Right-arm pacer Matt Henry has been called to join the New Zealand squad in Bangladesh as cover for top-order batsman Finn Allen, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Tom Latham will lead the Kiwi side in the 5-match T20I series which will be played in Dhaka from September 1 to 10.

    Fast bowler Matt Henry has been called into New Zealand's T20I squad in Bangladesh as replacement for Finn Allen, who is currently quarantining after testing positive for Covid-19. 29-year-old Henry has played just six T20Is in his career with his last outing in the format coming in 2017.

    New Zealand and Bangladesh will lock horns in a 5-match T20I series starting September 1 in Dhaka. Interestingly. New Zealand have not sent any of their T20 World Cup-bound players on the tour. Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham will lead the side in the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson

    "Matt’s clearly not a like-for-like replacement for Finn, but he expands our selection options and, in the current circumstances, is the best equipped to join the side at such short notice," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a team release on Friday.

    Allen, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after arriving from England.

    The T20I series will conclude on September 10. 

    New Zealand squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

