IND vs ENG | Still two Test matches left, no need to feel low, says Mohammed Shami

After England took a 345-run lead on the second day of the third Test match in Leeds, Mohammed Shami said that there was 'no need to feel low' as there were still two Test matches left in the 5-match series. India are currently leading the series 1-0.

Joe Root smashed his sixth hundred of 2021 and England piled up 423/8 on Day 2 to take a massive 345-run first innings lead on Thursday. On a rare odd day, India pacers found it difficult to take wickets on regular intervals. The first innings from England saw two century partnerships and a 52-run partnership between Joe Root and (121) Jonny Bairstow (29).

Opener Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61) stitched 135 runs together before comeback man Dawid Malan (70) and Root join hands to accumulate139 runs. Pacer Craig Overton was unbeaten on 24 and was accompanied by Ollie Robinson at the time of stumps.

Shami, who picked three wickets (Burns, Bairstow and Jos Buttler), however, has said that there was nothing to worry despite India being in a spot of bother. The 30-year-old reminded that India are leading 1-0 in the 5-Test series and two matches still remain after the Headingley battle.

“No, my friend, mentally (it does not affect), we have finished matches in three days, many matches we have finished in two days,” Shami said at the virtual post-day press conference after the second day’s play.

“Sometimes when we have a bad day or we get out early in a Test match in the first innings and we have to field for long.

"It happens sometimes, but there is no need to feel low, because still there are two Tests left,” Shami said.

“And we are 1-0 up, so there is no need to think (negative), just one thing, believe in your skill, and back yourself,” added Shami.

“It is your responsibility when there is a long partnership from the opposition. It is your job, to take wickets, you have to plan in your mind on how to get the (batsman) out," Shami said.

Earlier, India were bundled out for 78, their ninth lowest total cricket after veteran pacer wreaked havoc and sent back KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli before the end of the 11th over.