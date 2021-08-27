IND VS ENG | So much to learn from 'classy' Joe Root, simplicity of his game amazes me, says Haseeb Hameed

England opener Haseeb Hameed has lauded skipper Joe Root for his simplicity despite being among one of the best cricketers in the world. The opener went on to explain that there was a lot to learn as a youngster from a player like Joe Root, who is always hungry to score more runs.

Opener Haseeb Hameed has returned to the England side after 5 long years. The 24-year-old was part of a 135-run stand with opening partner Rory Burns in the ongoing third Test at Headingley. This was also England’s highest opening partnership since Alastair Cook and Hameed stitched a 180-run partnership against India in 2016, when the latter made his debut.

The Nottinghamshire batsman lauded skipper Joe Root for his impressive batting performance and explained how he had a positive impact on him. Notably, Root scored his 23rd Test hundred and sixth of this year on Thursday. The 30-year-old recently jumped to the number two spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

"There's so much you can learn as a young player from Joe Root," Haseeb Hameed told Sky Sports.

"He's of the highest class but for me, what stands out is the simplicity of his game.

"He plays like he has so much time, he's so diligent and also the mental side of things, to turn up and perform in every innings shows how hungry he is."

Hameed has had many ups and downs throughout his career but things seemed to go downhill for the youngster after his debut against India in 2016.

The 24-year old was released from his childhood county side Lancashire in 2018. His average of 9.7 from 11 innings had left experts confused at one point in time. Hameed was back in action in 2019 when he was signed by Nottinghamshire, following which he performed impressively with the bat. This was the much-needed change in fortune that Hameed needed to make his way back to the England side.

Hameed was not at his best form during the second Test at Lord’s as his footwork was all over the place. He was promoted up the order for the third Test at Headingley and the youngster seized the opportunity and scored 68 runs before being dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.