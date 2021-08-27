ENG vs IND | There are no doubts about Ishant Sharma’s fitness, asserts Mohammed Shami

"See when sometimes the ball doesn't come well off the bowler's hands or if the team has been on the field for a long time, the captain starts giving short spells of 3-4 overs. You don't need to bowl 7-8 over spells consistently in Test matches. You must have seen that Ishant started the innings and ended it as well. So, there are no doubts about his fitness. It's just that the captain has to see which bowler needs recovery, how many overs to give, how many short or long spells to give. It's the captain's call and not the bowler's," Shami stated at the end of day 2 in Leeds.