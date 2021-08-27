Chris Cairns paralysed after a stroke in surgery following heart attack

Today at 10:04 AM
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has returned to Canberra where he lives but remains in a serious condition after suffering complications following major heart surgery in Sydney.
The 51-year-old former Black Caps captain, who collapsed in Canberra three weeks ago, faces a long road to recovery after suffering paralysis in his legs during surgery following a heart attack.
Cairns suffered an aortic dissection, a major medical event which saw him transferred to Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital on life support earlier this month. Cairns’ condition was described as “serious but stable” on August 11 on transfer to Sydney
A statement issued by Cairns’ lawyer Aaron Lloyd on Friday confirmed the latest on his condition:
“During the life saving emergency heart surgery Chris underwent in Sydney he suffered a stroke in his spine. This has resulted in paralysis in his legs,” the statement said.
“As a result he will be undertaking a significant rehabilitation process at a specialist spinal hospital in Australia.
”Chris and his family remain appreciative of the immense public support as they deal with this difficult time.
“They also appreciate the way in which their privacy has been respected.
”Chris and his family now want to focus on spending time together where possible and making whatever progress they can in his recovery. We will update everyone when there is more news, but that is likely to be some time away.”
Cairns played 62 tests and 215 one-day internationals for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. He and wife Melanie live in Canberra and have two young children.
