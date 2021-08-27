Both Ganguly and Kohli have been great captains for India, no point in any comparison, asserts Ajit Agarkar 

Sourav Ganguly is widely credited for India's great turnaround at the start of the century, the aggression being a feature of his inspiring leadership. He was someone who never shied away from picking up a fight or responding to it when provoked. While his successors Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and MS Dhoni were known for their cool and calm demeanour, Virat Kohli has been far more expressive. He wears his heart on his sleeves, and that often draws him comparisons with Ganguly.