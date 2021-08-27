Both Ganguly and Kohli have been great captains for India, no point in any comparison, asserts Ajit Agarkar 

Yesterday at 11:12 PM
Ajit Agarkar has stated that both Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly have been great great captains for India, and were brilliant batsmen in their own right. He also reckoned that being aggressive helped Ganguly, which might be the case with Virat too, but there is no point in comparing the two.
Sourav Ganguly is widely credited for India's great turnaround at the start of the century, the aggression being a feature of his inspiring leadership. He was someone who never shied away from picking up a fight or responding to it when provoked. While his successors Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and MS Dhoni were known for their cool and calm demeanour, Virat Kohli has been far more expressive. He wears his heart on his sleeves, and that often draws him comparisons with Ganguly.
When asked to compare both the Indian captains, former India quick Ajit Agarkar stated that both Virat and Ganguly are different, and there shouldn't be comparisons. He termed Ganguly as one of the most 'outspoken person' he has seen.
"Sourav was aggressive. He was one of the most outspoken people I have seen. Sourav's personality was different, Virat has his own, MS Dhoni has his own. Whatever helps your game, you try to do that, whether as a captain or a player," Agarkar told TimesofIndia.com.
He also feels that being aggressive might have helped Ganguly, and so has been the case with the Kohli. The importance though, for him, lies in not crossing the line.
"Maybe being aggressive and vocal helped Sourav on the field. It is probably the case with Virat as well. That's what helps his game. As long as no line is crossed, I don't see any problem with it. And why compare? Both (Sourav and Virat) played in different eras. Both did well for India. Both are great captains. Both have been terrific players."
